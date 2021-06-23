Warner Records Names Ericka Coulter Senior VP of A&R

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!