Warner Records Names Ericka Coulter Senior VP of A&R
Ericka Coulter has joined Warner Records as senior vice president of A&R, the company announced Wednesday (June 23). Coulter was most recently VP of A&R at Epic Records, where she worked with acts including Rick Ross, Giveon, and Lonr., among others; prior to her six-year tenure at Epic, she held posts at Interscope and Capitol (Evolve) Records. Coulter is also the founder/creator of the live performance platform, TheBasement Series, an industry showcase for emerging signed and unsigned talent.www.sfgate.com