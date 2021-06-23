What is a Personal Injury Lawsuit? [SPONSORED]

Cancel
Law

What is a Personal Injury Lawsuit?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Personal injury lawsuits are legal disputes that occur when one person suffers harm from either an injury or accident, and someone else may be held legally responsible for that harm. Personal injury claims involve two main issues: liability and damages. If you can connect the dots between these two, meaning that the defendant is liable for the damages you sustained, then you have likely had a case and our system of justice will likely award you compensation for the loss you sustained. Every tort claim may it be through negligence, intentional torts, or strict liability can be the basis of a personal injury lawsuit.

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B!

