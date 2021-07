Jonathan Taylor struggled out of the gates in his rookie campaign, but then showed people why the Colts thought so highly of him by the end of the season. Coming out of Wisconsin in 2019, Taylor was known as a strong and dynamic running back who had a fumbling problem. That was on full display early in the season, and Taylor was sent to the doghouse for his fumbles. Taylor then figured it out and even managed to claim the rookie rushing record for yards in a season for the Colts. Taylor is the clear bell-cow running back for the Colts heading into 2021 and he will need to keep up his level of production if the Colts want to return to the playoffs.