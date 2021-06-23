KLIF Morning News: Crypto’s Future After a Rough Stretch

Factors fueling the bullish momentum for the digital asset stack up. The second cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ethereum, falls this Monday from the two-week highs reached on Sunday, as the factors that fuel the bullish momentum in the digital asset pile up. It trades hands at $ 2,210, after it surpassed $ 2,350 on Sunday, its best change since June 18, as the 'London' update to the Ethereum network approaches. Bitcoin, for its part, is trading with falls, but experts highlight the stability of its price as one of the reasons for the rises in ether -the native token of the Ethereum network-.