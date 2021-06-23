Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

06/23/21: Showtime renews “Ziwe” for season two

By Cynopsis Media
cynopsis.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix: The Parisian Ad Agency: Exclusive Properties, Too Hot to Handle. Catch the wave: Coca-Cola North America announced plans to boost its spending with minority-owned media, to 8% of the company’s total annual media budget in North America by 2024. “Following a thorough analysis of our marketing spend, we recognized we could do more to support an equitable media landscape by creating growth opportunities for minority-owned and led outlets,” said Melanie Boulden, CMO, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Co. The company is also launching a pilot certification assistance program in partnership with the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council to help Black, Hispanic and AAPI media partners thrive.

www.cynopsis.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tubi Tv#Fubo Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Tv Networks#Showtime#The Parisian Ad Agency#Pbs#Coca Cola North America#Cmo#The Coca Cola Co#Hispanic#Aapi#Standard Media Index#Us Ad Market Tracker#Digital#Svp Of Communications#C Span#Twitter#Paternity Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...