06/23/21: Showtime renews “Ziwe” for season two

Catch the wave: Coca-Cola North America announced plans to boost its spending with minority-owned media, to 8% of the company's total annual media budget in North America by 2024. "Following a thorough analysis of our marketing spend, we recognized we could do more to support an equitable media landscape by creating growth opportunities for minority-owned and led outlets," said Melanie Boulden, CMO, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Co. The company is also launching a pilot certification assistance program in partnership with the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council to help Black, Hispanic and AAPI media partners thrive.