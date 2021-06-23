Owning a Tesla Almost Killed Me

Myth Busted - Electric Vehicles Handle Great and Lightness Is Overblown. If you are of the opinion that weight is a spoiler for EVs, drive a few. For decades, automotive enthusiasts have prattled on about the need to reduce weight in passenger vehicles. As an engineer by training and past vocation, I get it. Mass means more energy use and a tendency to resist acceleration, turning, and stopping. Tiny low-slung cars like Miatas benefit from added lightness and therefore, your daily driver or utility vehicle will too. Rubbish. The truth is, the most energy-efficient vehicles in America are also the heaviest, and they happen to handle and stop perfectly well. Coincidental to this, they are also the quickest and fastest vehicles on the road.