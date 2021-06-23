Cancel
Owning a Tesla Almost Killed Me

By Brook Zimmatore
New Haven Register
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three close brushes with death, I had a vision — a Black Mirror-meets-WALL-E future of humans floating around in armchairs with built-in technology that keeps them from ever lifting a finger. The surprising inspiration behind this dystopian foresight: my Tesla. My wife and I have two cars. Once in...

www.nhregister.com
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Almost Killed Me#Jeep#Wrangler
