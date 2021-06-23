Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willmar, MN

Health Calendar published June 23, 2021

By Donna Middleton
West Central Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLMAR — A virtual cancer support group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month, June 28. It is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer — any stage, any age — and focuses on building connections and friendships. It is facilitated by Carris Health Cancer Center care coordinators, along with a cancer survivor and his support system. Knowing everybody has at least one thing in common to tie you together — cancer — can make it easier to open up, share, cry and laugh. Facilitators will make sure nobody is forced to share more than they wish. Free. Register at CarrisHealth.com/classes-events.

www.wctrib.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, MN
City
Paynesville, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Health
City
Litchfield, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Volunteers#Medicare#Calendar#Carrishealth Com#Coffee Talk#Wheels#Business Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...