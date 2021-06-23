Health Calendar published June 23, 2021

WILLMAR — A virtual cancer support group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month, June 28. It is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer — any stage, any age — and focuses on building connections and friendships. It is facilitated by Carris Health Cancer Center care coordinators, along with a cancer survivor and his support system. Knowing everybody has at least one thing in common to tie you together — cancer — can make it easier to open up, share, cry and laugh. Facilitators will make sure nobody is forced to share more than they wish. Free. Register at CarrisHealth.com/classes-events.