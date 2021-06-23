Cancel
Box Office: 'F9' Barreling Toward Pandemic-Era Opening Weekend Record

By Rebecca Rubin
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot riding on the box office debut of Universal’s “F9,” the latest entry in the high-energy “Fast & Furious” franchise. As the first all-audience tentpole to exclusively grace the big screen in some time, the movie theater industry is looking to “F9” as the benchmark for summer blockbusters. The season will be noticeably lighter this year, with fewer releases and more hybrid distribution plans, but film exhibitors are still optimistic that “F9,” along with upcoming offerings like “Black Widow” (July 9) and “The Suicide Squad” (Aug. 6) will drive moviegoers to the theater.

