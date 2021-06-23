Michael Jackson Wanted To Record Songs For The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Soundtrack, But Disney Rejected Him

Two and a half decades before Pixar literalized a Soul, The Hunchback of Notre Dame saw Disney take on religion. While the ultra-dark 1996 film initially seems like a bit of a revision to the complexly anti-clerical Victor Hugo’s novel, it ends up having more in common with Ken Russell’s The Devils than Hercules’ Grecian musical fun. Lust, accusations of witchcraft and a hypocritical church more interested in power and politicking than caring for those that need it most dominate Disney’s most ideologically ambitious project of its Renaissance. Usually there’s no message greater in these movies than that Disney magic—or its corporate subsidiary, True Love—is the highest power in the land. But Hunchback knows God, knows Heaven, knows the Devil. It faces religion as squarely as the company has ever done and, despite its surface appearances, adapts a scathingly faithful look at faith.