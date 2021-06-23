Cancel
Record inflation pressures keep FTSE 100 subdued

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 ended lower on Wednesday as economic data showed inflation pressures hit record levels this month, while gains in travel and commodity-linked stocks were offset by a slide in consumer staples. The preliminary reading of the HIS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) pointed to one...

uk.investing.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
U.S. Stocks
CurrenciesDailyFx

Long GBP/JPY: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Long GBP/JPY – Multi-Year Trendline Under Pressure. A confirmed break above 156.00 opens the way higher. GBP/JPY is up around 30 big figures from the spike low made in mid-March 2020 with the daily chart showing a series of higher highs and higher lows printed along the way. A lot of the thrust behind this move has been from an improving British Pound, while the Japanese Yen continues to struggle due to a seemingly never-ending dovish monetary backdrop.
Businessactionforex.com

Aussie Braces For Storm As RBA Set To Reshape Policy

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its latest policy decision on Tuesday at 4:30 GMT and is widely anticipated to announce significant changes to its quantitative easing measures. The changes have the potential to be both positive and negative for the Australian dollar as the RBA will likely acknowledge that it may have to raise interest rates slightly sooner than expected but that its asset purchases could run for longer than its main peers’. But with the aussie being on a slippery slope lately, the stakes are high should the RBA lean more notably than expected in a particular direction.
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Sinks to 1.37

The pound slipped to 1.37 against the dollar on Thursday for the first time in ten days – extending a run of losses this week. But it was not all bad news. According to IHS Markit, factories in Britain continued their recovery last month and ramped up hiring. However, they also contended with record inflation pressures due to Covid-fuelled supply chain problems.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday, tracking a move in Treasuries ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve’s narrative about the economy. More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President Christine Lagarde saying the euro...
WorldShareCast

Week ahead: Global services PMIs, FOMC minutes

Financial markets' focus over the coming week will be on a slew of survey results on services sector activity from around the developed world for the month of June. The surveys, including that for the UK, will be released on Monday. And while those for the euro area are expected...
Businessinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Highlights Include FOMC Mins, RBA Decision, UK GDP

RBA POLICY DECISION (TUE): The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to maintain the Cash Rate Target and 3-Year Yield Target (NYSE:TGT) at 0.10% at next week’s meeting. However, the focus will be on the central bank’s intentions regarding future bond purchases with the current program valued at AUD 100bln at a weekly pace of AUD 5bln which is set to be depleted in September, while policymakers will also decide whether to retain the April 2024 bond for the 3yr yield target or switch to the next maturity.
Businessinvesting.com

Analysis-Strong jobs numbers throw markets focus back on data, Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A stronger than expected U.S. employment report is strengthening investors’ focus on economic data and the Federal Reserve’s next move, as markets cheer further evidence of a robust economic recovery amid worries over persistent inflation. U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June,...
Businessinvesting.com

3 Gold Miners to Buy on the Dip as Inflationary Pressures Remain Strong

Gold had a bad month due to the Fed's hawkish pivot and improving economic data. However, inflation remains a threat especially with more fiscal stimulus a possibility. Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners to buy on the dip: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), and Iamgold (IAG (LON:ICAG)).Investors in the gold (GLD (NYSE:GLD)) trade just endured one of their worst months in years for the more volatile Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF plunging by 13.8% in June, its worst performance since 2016. While this sharp correction in the ETF led to a loss of momentum for the bulls and has led to a few 52-week lows across the sector, it has also opened up a new buying opportunity for investors. This is because many mid-cap gold producers are now sporting double-digit free cash flow yields, and some are paying dividends as high as 2.0%. In the previous decade, it’s been hard to a 1.0% dividend yield in the sector that looked secure. However, we’ve seen a change of character in this cycle, with multiple dividend raises, while maintaining low payout ratios and still spending heavily on exploration & growth. This suggests that investors in the sector should enjoy significant value being returned to shareholders over the next three years as long as the gold price remains above $1,650/oz, with room for buybacks, additional raises, and growth financed without any dilution. Let’s take a look at a few of the better names worth putting on one’s shopping list:
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD

GBP/USD continues to trade within a bearish descending triangle pattern on the charts, pointing to a break to the downside if support breaks. From a fundamental perspective, the key question remains whether risk-on assets like GBP will be in demand as the global economy expands or, more likely, whether the safe-haven US Dollar continues to benefit from the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19, leading to tougher lockdowns.
BusinessTelegraph

Don't panic over inflation, says Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey

Andrew Bailey has insisted that the Bank of England should not over-react to a rise in inflation in a pointed response to criticism from his departing chief economist, Andy Haldane. The Governor said the economy has not yet fully recovered and added that there is little reason to think that...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Higher inflation throughout the year, Bank of England Governor warns

Higher inflation is set to continue for the rest of the year in the UK as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 crisis, according to the Governor of the Bank of England. Andrew Bailey, giving his annual Mansion House speech in the City of London, said he expected the rises in inflation to be temporary, but warned that it could be a longer-term problem unless pent-up demand reduces and supply chains can keep up.
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

Inflation outlook for 2021

Is the Fed ahead or behind in its monetary policy regarding inflation?. As our nation continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, one economic trend has been capturing news attention as of late. Consumer prices are rising amidst economic recovery. In fact, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.8 percent in April 2021, jumping by a greater-than-expected 4.2 percent year-over-year.
Businessactionforex.com

European Shares Soar As Economic Recovery Ramps Up

European stocks are charging higher, boosted by optimism surrounding the economic recovery in the region. Data revealed that Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace on record in June as the economy continued to recover from the third wave of Covid. The region’s recovery has clearly ramped up a gear, despite price pressure also increasing.
Businesskitco.com

Sterling slips to April low after BoE warns of over-reaction to inflation

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Thursday after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned against over-reaction to rising inflation in Britain. The pound slipped in morning trading to $1.3765 versus the dollar, its lowest level since April, and was down 0.2% at $1.3802 at 1140 (GMT). Against...
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Declines As BoE Bailey Dismisses Inflation Concerns

The pound dropped against its major counterparts in the European on Thursday, after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed the possibility of a premature tightening of monetary policy, saying that policy makers should not exaggerate a temporary surge in inflation taking hold in the U.K. The central bank should...
BusinessUS News and World Report

UK Factories Ride Demand Boom, Price Pressures Hit Record - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's factories extended their post-lockdown recovery in June and ramped up hiring, but they also faced record inflation pressures due to supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 63.9 from...