Record inflation pressures keep FTSE 100 subdued

Gold had a bad month due to the Fed's hawkish pivot and improving economic data. However, inflation remains a threat especially with more fiscal stimulus a possibility. Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners to buy on the dip: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), and Iamgold (IAG (LON:ICAG)).Investors in the gold (GLD (NYSE:GLD)) trade just endured one of their worst months in years for the more volatile Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF plunging by 13.8% in June, its worst performance since 2016. While this sharp correction in the ETF led to a loss of momentum for the bulls and has led to a few 52-week lows across the sector, it has also opened up a new buying opportunity for investors. This is because many mid-cap gold producers are now sporting double-digit free cash flow yields, and some are paying dividends as high as 2.0%. In the previous decade, it’s been hard to a 1.0% dividend yield in the sector that looked secure. However, we’ve seen a change of character in this cycle, with multiple dividend raises, while maintaining low payout ratios and still spending heavily on exploration & growth. This suggests that investors in the sector should enjoy significant value being returned to shareholders over the next three years as long as the gold price remains above $1,650/oz, with room for buybacks, additional raises, and growth financed without any dilution. Let’s take a look at a few of the better names worth putting on one’s shopping list: