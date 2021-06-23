Is Your Lawn Too Dry to Mow in Minnesota, Even if Some is Green

Ok, we all know it's been hot and we need some rain. But, people have been watering their lawns, mostly. But there are some seriously dry areas of grass out there. Just drive around the St. Cloud area, and you are going to see some pretty dry, brown looking lawns. But, with that said, you will still have areas of your lawn that will grow, and will seem to need to be mowed. Also, if you notice, like I do, that the weeds tend to grow just fine in these dry and hot conditions.