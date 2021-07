(CNN) — Growing up, our mother always had two dedicated spaces in our home: Her writing desk, and her dressing table. Through our eyes, they were magical places where transformation occurred. As kids, we would slip into her working wonderland and perch at her desk as she read us a child-friendly passage from her latest draft, in an instant becoming Lucky Santangelo, her favorite kick-ass character who manifested all her wildest dreams. Her most essential work tools were the blue or black felt-tip pens she used -- writing each of her 32 novels by hand. Those pens were all over our house, in every pocket and every purse, but their pride of place was on her desk in a leopard-print pen holder. If her imagination was never going to run dry, she would make damn sure the pens didn't either.