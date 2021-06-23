Kusama ‘Infinity Rooms’ Are Back, Gaudí–Designed Home to Hit Airbnb, and More: Morning Links for June 23, 2021
THE RECLUSIVE ARTIST CADY NOLAND IS BACK with an extremely rare solo show that includes new work at Galerie Buchholz in New York. The exhibition, which was unannounced and just opened, is tied to a freshly printed book by the artist and the art historian Rhea Anastas titled The Clip-On Method. The duo approached Buchholz about doing a show, and the gallery's proprietors handed over the keys to their Manhattan space, Nate Freeman reports in Artnet News . (As it happens, dealer José Freire told ARTnews a few years back that he once gave Noland gallery keys so she could install a piece at her leisure.) Meanwhile, ARTnews contributor Greg Allen has investigated where Noland may have sourced some steel fencing and plastic barricades in the show.