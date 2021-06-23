Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Kusama ‘Infinity Rooms’ Are Back, Gaudí–Designed Home to Hit Airbnb, and More: Morning Links for June 23, 2021

By The Editors of ARTnews
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE RECLUSIVE ARTIST CADY NOLAND IS BACK with an extremely rare solo show that includes new work at Galerie Buchholz in New York. The exhibition, which was unannounced and just opened, is tied to a freshly printed book by the artist and the art historian Rhea Anastas titled The Clip-On Method. The duo approached Buchholz about doing a show, and the gallery’s proprietors handed over the keys to their Manhattan space, Nate Freeman reports in Artnet News . (As it happens, dealer José Freire told ARTnews a few years back that he once gave Noland gallery keys so she could install a piece at her leisure.) Meanwhile, ARTnews contributor Greg Allen has investigated where Noland may have sourced some steel fencing and plastic barricades in the show.

www.artnews.com
Community Policy
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Market#New Museum#Galerie Buchholz#The Clip On Method#Artnet News#The Art Newspaper#Artdaily#The Rubell Museum#The Aspen Art Museum#Aspen Times#The New York Times#Egyptian#French#Afp Barron#The Sistine Chapel#Financial Times#Architectural Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Airbnb
Country
Spain
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

‘Mona Lisa’ Copy Nets $3.45 M., German Police Investigate Trashed Art, and More: Morning Links for June 21, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IN A CHRISTIE’S AUCTION, a copy of Leonardo’s Mona Lisa (1503)—the Hekking Mona Lisa, which has been dated to the 17th century—sold for an astonishing €2.9 million (about $3.45 million), trouncing its high estimate of €300,000 ($357,000). This ersatz Mona Lisa got its name from its onetime owner, the late antiques dealer Raymond Hekking, who argued it was the genuine article, as DW explains. The work was offered by his descendants. In other Mona Lisa news, the New York Times has gone deep on a much-discussed online petition proposing that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buy the painting from the Louvre and eat it. The expert consensus: There is no way France could, or would, part with it, but eating it would probably be legal. (With few tourists in Paris, it seems like a great time to visit the painting, by the way.)
LifestyleTime Out Global

The first-ever house from legendary architect Antoni Gaudí is on Airbnb

Sure, you've seen La Sagrada Familia, but now is your chance to get an up-close-and-personal look at the work of pioneering Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí sans tourists. Casa Vicens in Barcelona – Gaudí first masterpiece – will open its doors for a special one-night stay on Airbnb next month. Built...
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Restored Paris Landmarks Reopen, Embattled Richard Meier Retires, and More: Morning Links for June 24, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT IS A GREAT TIME TO BE IN PARIS. The Hôtel de la Marine, where the French royal family stored art, jewelry, and more in the 18th century, has opened as a museum, after an epic $157 million renovation that used period materials and techniques, the New York Times reports. (Curtains were sewn by hand rather than by machine, for instance.) About 25 minutes away, on foot, the storied department store La Samaritaine reopened on Wednesday after a $894 million upgrade from LVMH, the luxury group whose chairman is billionaire art collector Bernard Arnault. CNN has a look inside. The building opened in 1910 and closed in 2005, reportedly because of safety-code issues. This new version features restaurants along with its high-end retail offerings, and in September it will also be home to a hotel and spa. Something for everyone!
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Now You Can Finally Stay in Antoni Gaudí’s First-Ever Designed Home

Barcelona, the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region, may not be quite as popular as its bustling counterparts in the United Kingdom and France, but the charming city doesn’t skimp on delightful offerings: piping hot pans of paella, two and a half miles of white sand beaches, and architectural gems that are works of art. In fact, one of the most famous structures in the world is Antoni Gaudí’s Gothic and Art Nouveau La Sagrada Familia, a stunning Roman Catholic minor basilica in the heart of Barcelona. The Spanish architect is responsible for quite a few landmarks in the region—and now his first masterpiece, Casa Vicens, will be listed on Airbnb for one night this fall. It may sound like a highly competitive contest, but it’s more of a first-come, first-served situation for an extremely lucky couple.
EconomyPosted by
ARTnews

Picasso, Magritte Anchor Christie’s $212.5 M. London and Paris Sales

On Wednesday, Christie’s staged its marquee modern and contemporary art sales in London and Paris. The back-to-back sales, which included the works from the collection of French advertising mogul Francis Gross, were led by Jussi Pylkkänen and Cécile Verdiermade, the Christie’s global president and head of France, respectively. The three sales made $212.5 million with buyer’s premium across 82 lots, hammering at $176.9 million, above the $128 million pre-sale estimate and realizing a strong 90 percent sell-through rate.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Art Collector Joe Berardo Arrested, Catherine Opie to Tackle Student Debt, and More: Morning Links for June 30, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE LOS ANGELES PHOTOGRAPHER CATHERINE OPIE has been named chair of UCLA’s art department, and will not pursue another term on the board of the Museum of Contemporary Art in the city, the L.A. Times reports. Opie is succeeding Andrea Fraser, who has held the position since 2018 (and who recently had a conversation with fellow artist Lorraine O’Grady in ARTnews ). Opie said in an interview with the Times that she will focus on addressing student debt. For “ongoing security in scholarships,” she wants “to bring in at least $10 million” over the next three years. “L.A. is an increasingly more expensive city to live in,” she said, explaining that there are “issues at UCLA with students being hungry. Some students have been sleeping in their cars.”
Visual ArtArchDaily

A Virtual Tour of Le Corbusier’s Unbuilt Errazuriz House

Sometimes architecture’s most influential designs remain unbuilt. Their mark on the world is larger than the physical footprint of the building despite it never breaking ground. This is the case for the Errazuriz House designed in 1930 by Le Corbusier for a Chilean diplomat to Argentina. The house was intended for the mountains of Zapallar Chile overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Its primary design feature, the uneven butterfly roof, was intended to reference the peaks and ridges of its surrounding terrain. This is the first instance of a butterfly roof, which would become a staple of post-war houses in California, built by the thousands. This video explores the Errazuriz house, its history, its design, and takes us on a virtual walkthrough of its digital reconstruction.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

David Bowie Painting Sets Record, Details Surface in Hunt for Civil War Gold, and More: Morning Links for June 25, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT IS A BIG MOMENT FOR ART BY CELEBRITIES. That David Bowie painting of a ghostly head, purchased for about $4 at a Goodwill in Ontario, sold on Thursday for some $87,900 via Cowley Abbott Auction in Toronto. That was more than 10 times its low estimate, and a new record for an artwork by Bowie, according to DW. (The old high mark: $27,500, set at Christie’s three years ago.) The buyer was from the United States. Meanwhile, a 1921 Winston Churchill landscape painting with a $1.5 million–$2 million estimate finished at $1.85 million at Phillips New York. The former prime minister gave it in 1961 to the shipping maven Aristotle Onassis (whose heirs were parting with it). As the AFP notes, the result was far below the $11.6 million that actress Angelina Jolie got for her Churchill back in March, but the result is certainly nothing to scoff at.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

What to Do About the Artists in Your Studio

“I believe it was John Cage who once told me, ‘When you start working, everybody is in your studio — the past, your friends, enemies, the art world, and above all, your own ideas — all are there. But as you continue painting, they start leaving, one by one, and you are left completely alone. Then, if you’re lucky, even you leave.’”
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Where To Travel In July

I am the vice president and executive editor of Forbes Travel Guide. Travel is booming this summer in the United States. According to the U.S. Travel Association, 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel for the Independence Day holiday, which is 40 percent more than last year and the second-highest number of all time after 2019.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Picasso Painting Found in Man's Closet Sells for $150,000 USD

If there was ever a reason to look in the back of your closets for any hidden gems, this might just be it. In a house passed on through the generations, a man in Maine discovered a painting in a house owned by his great aunt. The home has been in his family since the late 1930s and was later inherited by his father, and now the art owner. In the deep depths of his great aunt’s collection of rare books and arts that have been left in a closet for 50 years, Pablo Picasso‘s 1919 “Le Tricorne” on mixed media was located.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
RelationshipsPosted by
Page Six

Princess Charlene MIA on wedding anniversary amid Albert cheat rumors

It’s not exactly a fairy tale. Thursday was the 10th anniversary of the marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, the sovereign ruler of Monaco. But this royal couple was separated by thousands of miles, as Charlene is holed up in her native South Africa. The palace says she’s suffering from a serious ear, nose and throat infection and needing multiple “procedures” that will keep her there “indefinitely.”
Lifestylearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Walls Disappear Into the Ocean at The New Ritz-Carlton Maldives

The Ritz-Carlton has cut the ribbons on its first location in the Maldives. Famed for its untouched white-sand beaches and brilliant azure waters teeming with marine life, The Ritz-Carlton, Fari Islands is located on an archipelago on the north-eastern tip of North Malé Atoll. Designed by the multi-award winning Kerry...