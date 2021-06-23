Cancel
Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.03%

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.03%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Hitachi...

www.investing.com
StocksFXStreet.com

European stocks meander lower as US markets close for Independence Day

European stocks slid early on Monday as they continue to run up and down well-worn ranges. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose for a 7th straight session and notched another all-time high after a strong jobs report. The nonfarm payrolls report indicated US employers added 850,000 jobs last month, the strongest number in 10 months and a sign that hiring is accelerating as pandemic-era support is scaled back. However, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9%, against expectations it would fall to 5.6%. In all this was a positive report for stocks, indicating solid-but-not-too-hot economic recovery and keeping the Fed on the course the market sees it on. Yields fell, with the 10-year back to its lowest since March, and the dollar eased back after being bid up all week. The soft finish last week for the dollar has continued into Monday but we should caution that the Independence Day holiday today, held over from yesterday, will keep US markets closed, and maybe keep equities from making any serious moves. Overnight Asian shares were steady as the Caixin services PMI fell to a14-month low.
Stocksdallassun.com

Stock markets in Asia hesitant, Nikkei 225 loses 185 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday in a quiet day's trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 led the losers with a 185.09 points or 0.64 percent loss, to close out at 28,598.19. The Shanghai Composite in China advanced 15.53 points or 0.44 percent to 3,534.29. The Australian...
Stocksinvesting.com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.71%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Real Estate, Metals and Banking sectors led shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 0.71%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 0.75%. The best performers of the session on the...
Economyelpasoinc.com

Asian shares mixed, US markets closed for Independence Day

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia in quiet trading, with U.S. markets set to be closed for observance of Independence Day. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures edged lower after Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed a report showing the nation’s job market was even stronger last month than expected.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as upbeat US monthly jobs data renewed optimism about strong economic growth and outweighed concerns about inflation. Investors are also cautious after a recent spike in coronavirus cases across several markets in the region that has led to lockdowns and restrictions in some major areas. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
AUD/USD Trades Modestly Weaker

AUD/USD Trades Modestly Weaker

Quiet session for Crude Oil amid focus on OPEC+. Chinese markets are mixed after underperformance on Fri. PBOC continues to drain liquidity. Hang Seng has pared the opening decline [TECH index declines over 1.5% on regulatory news related to Didi]. Shanghai Composite traded modestly higher during the morning session [IT...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Ends At 52,880; Nifty Tops 15,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Data on Friday showed U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June. However, unemployment ticked higher, the labor force participation...
Stocksinvesting.com

Why You Shouldn’t Miss These 3 Stocks amid Commodity Super Cycle Talks

As the unlock theme gains momentum, we are witnessing a sharp surge in commodity prices. The prices of commodities such as steel, cobalt, copper , nickel, crude oil are on the run. It is difficult to say at the moment whether the price rise will sustain in the times to come. The steel industry contributes about 2% to India’s GDP and provides direct and indirect employment to nearly 30 lakh people. As a nation, we have gone past Japan to become the second-largest steel producer in the world only behind China.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.27%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Energy, REITs and IT sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.27% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite...
Industryfidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge Higher But Oil Weakens on OPEC+ Deadlock

U.K., Italy Services PMI; Eurozone Quarterly Balance of Payments, Sectoral Accounts; France Industrial Production; UK Official Reserves, Car Registrations; OECD CPI; U.S. Observed, Financial Markets Closed; updates from Repsol, Ryanair. Opening Call:. Equities in. Europe. are likely to edge up on Monday, with gains capped due to the U.S....
Stocksinvesting.com

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.08%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the Transportation & Logistics, Technology and Insurance sectors led shares higher while losses in the Retail, Media and Software sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX rose 0.08%, while the MDAX index...
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.07.21

South African markets closed in the red on Friday, pulled down by losses in financial services and mining sector stocks and as the Delta strain of COVID-19 raised concerns about domestic economic recovery. Financial services companies, Alexander Forbes Group Holdings (JO: AFHJ ) and Lib Hold (JO: LBHJ ) declined...
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: CrowdStrike, Pinduoduo

Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at another new record after the latest jobs report boosted optimism over the U.S. economic recovery. The holiday-shortened week ahead—which will see U.S. stock markets closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday—is expected to be a quiet one on Wall Street, with little data and subdued pre-earnings season trading.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Beaten-Down TSX Stocks That Are Due for a Rally

One of the most important lessons in courage and standing up to the bullies is that it doesn’t matter how many times you fall down; what matters is that you get up every time. But not everyone has the courage to stand up against a bully. And just like people, not every stock has what it takes to stand up against an antagonistic market (the bully in this context).
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edging Lower in Late Trade

Financial stocks were unable to push back to positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was slipping about 0.2% in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.5% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks end quarter sharply higher but on a down note

European shares were still under pressure on the last day of the quarter with investor sentiment weighed down by increases in case numbers of the Covid-19 Delta variant globally and after soft survey data released overnight in China. A better-than-expected increase of 692,000 in US private sector payrolls for the...