This weekend our nation celebrates its founding and its independence from Great Britain. The Revolutionary War was fought to preserve our God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The Declaration of Independence goes on to say “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed ….” Galatians 5:1 reminds us of the source of our freedom. It is only by our own consent that our freedoms can be abridged.