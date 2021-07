After a deluge of new anime releases this past spring, things appear to be thinning out a bit in the lead up to summer season. That’s not to say there aren’t big premieres on the horizon: Beastars season 2 is prepped to finally make its North American premiere on Netflix this summer following its conclusion earlier this year, as well as long-awaited follow-ups in the way of My Next Life as a Villainess and Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid finally set to debut. We’re still in the dark as to when or where some of the biggest upcoming anime releases (The Devil is a Part-Timer! season 2, Spriggan, Chainsaw Man, etc.) are set to premiere, but there’s still plenty in the way of exciting anime to tide us over until the fall.