A police officer who unlawfully killed ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson by Tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head has been jailed for eight years.PC Benjamin Monk was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after jurors heard he left two bootlace imprints on the former Premier League star’s forehead following an “excessive” 33-second Taser deployment.Monk’s six-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told he was “not honest” after the death of the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town striker, having claimed to have aimed a single kick at the victim’s shoulder.Mr Atkinson, who had smashed...