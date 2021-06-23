Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Terminally Ill James Bond Fan's Hope to Preview 'No Time to Die' Before He Passes Goes Viral

By K.J. Yossman
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Millar, a 57-year-old Bond fanatic, live in Bonds Cottage surrounded by film merchandise and even a 007-themed door mat at the front door. BFI London Film Festival Set to Vacate Long-Time Hub of Odeon Leicester Square (EXCLUSIVE) Is MGM Film Chief Mike De Luca Primed for Big Amazon Gig?

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Odeon Leicester Square#Mgm Film#Eon Productions#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Fans around the world pay tribute to George the monkey after TikTok star dies during check up

A black-capped capuchin monkey who garnered love and adoration after featuring in viral videos on TikTok has passed away, according to his owners.George, who could be seen frequently on the profile @heresyourmonkeycontent, died following a routine check up in Texas, his family confirmed on 8 June.In a statement written underneath a new video profile, his owners wrote, “We have devastating news”.In the note to fans, they said they had taken George to the animal doctor for a routine dental procedure and added that there had been “complications”.“George went to the vet for a regular check up on his teeth. During,...
Moviespopculturetimes.com

When Bond’s back, Then There is No Time To Die’

Ever since 1962, it’s been almost 6 decades since the legendary Ian Fleming has blessed us with the fictional spy who holds a license to kill. He has made our lives more adventurous through his certain missions and has won the hearts of thousands and millions of fans across the globe. As daring as this man sounds, we all know who is back for another death-defying mission and it is none other than the one and only, James Bond.
CelebritiesPosted by
Action News Jax

Daughter of dying James Bond fan asks to let dad see latest 007 film early

James Millar is a huge fan of James Bond. Millar, 57, lives in a home dubbed Bonds Cottage. The rooms are filled with items commemorating the James Bond film series. The latest installment “No Time To Die” was scheduled to be released in April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the premier to be rescheduled multiple times. It’s now set for a theatrical release on Oct. 8, Variety reported.
SoccerHollywood Life

Sir Kipsta: 5 Things To Know About YouTuber Who Sadly Died At 17 After Heart Operation

YouTuber Alex ‘Sir Kipsta’ Dragomir has tragically passed away. The teenager was battling heart failure, and died after a ‘very hard’ operation. The YouTube community is in mourning after a young creator, Alex “Sir Kipsta” Dragomir, died following a battle with heart failure. The 17-year-old’s family confirmed he passed away on June 10, after undergoing a tough surgery. The social media star’s sister announced the news on Twitter, alongside a selfie of the pair. Alex kept his fans updated on his health journey, and will be remembered as a loyal Manchester United fan. Here’s 5 more things to know about him.
PetsParents Magazine

Georgie Boy, Viral Tiktok Monkey With Millions of Fans, Dies

Georgie Boy, the monkey otherwise known as the adorable family pet behind @heresyourmonkeycontent on TikTok, has passed away. His family confirmed the news in a TikTok video. "We have devastating news," they wrote while videos of George flashed over the text with the song "Married Life" from Disney's Up playing in the background. "George went to the vet for a regular check up on his teeth. During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life. Through the fight, George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it."
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Home and Away star addresses shock death scenes in latest episode

Home and Away spoilers follow from recent Australian episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. One of Home and Away's newest recruits has already bid farewell to Summer Bay, with recent scenes airing in Australia revealing the sudden death of Rachel Young. Rachel, played by Marny Kennedy, was...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Rege-Jean Page New Favorite To Become Next Bond

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is the odds-on favorite to be the next James Bond. “Bond odds” tracks regularly updated odds on which actor will get the role after Daniel Craig’s final performance in No Time To Die. Venom star Tom Hardy has been the longtime favorite but Regé-Jean Page has...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Shrek fans horrified as dark joke hidden in background of scenes goes viral on TikTok

Shrek was a rare film in animation terms: a crossover hit that appealed to adults almost as much as children.However, it wasn’t just the pop-culture references and coded sex jokes that made the film appealing to adults – it also hid some darker plot details in its background.One of the background jokes, involving the three bears (from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”), has recently gone viral on social media.In one scene near the start of Shrek, all three bears are seen in cages, having been caught by Lord Farquaad’s soldiers.In a subsequent scene, the “daddy bear” and “baby bear”...
CelebritiesComicBook

Pierce Brosnan Thinks Idris Elba Would Be Magnificent As Next James Bond

For years now, fans have suggested Idris Elba as a potential candidate to replace Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. In a new interview, GoldenEye star Pierce Brosnan says he can see it, too -- even though it is a little tiring to be constantly bombarded by questions about the future of a franchise that he left in 2002. In this instance, the names of Idris Elba and Tom Hardy came from Brosnan, when asked generally who might follow in Craig's footsteps, rather than from a reporter hoping for comment on a specific candidate, which likely speaks to how pervasive the notion of Elba in the part is.
CelebritiesPosted by
103GBF

Corey Taylor Made Terminally Ill Fan’s ‘Dream Day’ Come True With Virtual Meetup

The non-profit Living the Dream Foundation, of which Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes is the CEO and co-chairman of, aims to provide 'Dream Day' experiences to children and young adults who are battling life-threatening illnesses. The events continued virtually amid the pandemic and one courageous metal fan, Trevor, who has since passed away, met his hero, Corey Taylor of Slipknot fame.
MoviesTVOvermind

Bookmakers are Now Placing Odds on the Next James Bond

Even with the delays that have plagued the next Bond movie, No Time to Die, it hasn’t been established yet who is going to take over for Daniel Craig when he finally hangs his tuxedo up for good. As of right now, Rege-Jean Page is the odds-on favorite apparently, but while he’s edging out a few other individuals it’s not quite a lock yet, though some are thinking that it should be. The Bridgerton star is likely to be named as the replacement to Craig in the minds of many people, but Tom Hardy, Luke Evans, and a few others still aren’t out of the running just yet. There are also schedules to think of and the possibility that whoever does get picked might not be able to sign on at that time simply because they might be engaged in another project since Hardy does have another project coming up in which he’ll be starring with Timothy Olyphant. Luke Evans also has another project coming up in the form of a Beauty and the Beast prequel that will see Gastone and LeFou in a story that will show the two before the events of the original movie.
MoviesMovieWeb

Fast & Furious Races Past X-Men as 5th Biggest Franchise in Box Office History

The Fast & Furious franchise has just crossed a huge milestone at the box office, cementing its place in the cinematic history books. Thanks to the performance of F9 both in the U.S. and overseas, it has officially become the fifth highest-grossing franchise ever. The X-Men movies had previously held that position. But Dominic Toretto and the Fast Family have managed to overtake Charles Xavier and his fellow mutants.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fast & Furious Passes X-Men To Become 5th Highest-Grossing Movie Franchise Ever

The good news just keeps on coming for the Fast & Furious gang, with the ninth installment recently obliterating all standing box office records set during the pandemic era, and the movie is now less than $30 million away from passing Godzilla vs. Kong to become the most successful Hollywood blockbuster released since the beginning of 2020.
MoviesComicBook

Sucker Punch Star Says "Each Scene" Could be Extended 10 Minutes

Talk of an extended cut of Zack Snyder's 2011 film Sucker Punch has gained major steam in recent months, especially after his four-hour version of Justice League was finally revealed to the world in March. Several members of the cast of the movie, which remains the lowest grossing movie of his career, have come out in support of an extended version of Sucker Punch and now actress Jamie Chung is throwing her weight behind it too. Speaking in a new interview, Chung was asked by The Hollywood Reporter what a director's cut of Sucker Punch would look like, she replied:
MoviesMovieWeb

James Cameron Came Up with the Terminator 2 Plot While He Was Tripping on Ecstasy

It's the 30th anniversary of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and James Cameron celebrated by giving an oral history of the conception and making of the film. One of the biggest reveals is that he was under the influence of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy, E, or molly) when the main plot of the sequel came rushing to him. He says this about tripping out while creating one of the biggest summer blockbusters of all-time.