It might be easy for Isaiah Livers to get tangled up in negativity as the NBA Draft fast approaches. The longtime starter for the Michigan basketball team suffered perhaps the most ill-timed injury possible — knocking him out of the postseason after one of Michigan's best regular seasons ever — and is still recovering as the first step of his professional journey begins. While other players are climbing up draft boards and wowing at NBA workouts, Livers is forced to sit back and wait, hoping a team will still take a chance on him anyways.