Combination Therapy of Pembrolizumab and Chemotherapy Proves Effective Against Certain Cervical Cancers
A phase 3 study found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda; Merck) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab (Avastin; Genentech) significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer compared to platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab. According to the authors of the KEYNOTE-826 trial (NCT03635567) results, this is the first anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)/PD-L1 therapy to demonstrate improvements in OS and PFS that were clinically meaningful and statistically significant regardless of PD-L1 status.www.pharmacytimes.com