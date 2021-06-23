Cancel
Combination Therapy of Pembrolizumab and Chemotherapy Proves Effective Against Certain Cervical Cancers

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA phase 3 study found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda; Merck) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab (Avastin; Genentech) significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer compared to platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab. According to the authors of the KEYNOTE-826 trial (NCT03635567) results, this is the first anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)/PD-L1 therapy to demonstrate improvements in OS and PFS that were clinically meaningful and statistically significant regardless of PD-L1 status.

