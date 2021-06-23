Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Where Is Britney Spears' Dad Living During Her Conservatorship Battle?

By Effie Orfanides
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears is said to be at odds with her father as she has been trying to remove him as her conservator in an ongoing court battle that resumes on June 23. Back in March, USA Today reported that Britney had her lawyer file an official petition requesting that Jamie Spears resign from the role, but he has not obliged. A month before that petition was filed, Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen told CNN that her client "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship" and that "whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Conservatorship#Vivian Lee#Usa Today#Cnn#The New York Times#Vfw#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Britney Spears' dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears Co-Conservator of Estate Bessemer Wants Out, Jamie Remains

The financial institution appointed by the judge to become co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate is bowing out before it even gets started … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Bessemer Trust has decided it does not want to get involved because it’s become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander says testimony ‘didn’t even scratch surface of the abuse’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly claimed her testimony 'didn't even scratch the surface of the abuse' in her conservatorship. The @FreeBritneyLive Twitter account claimed to have an "exclusive statement" from Jason, 38. According to the statement from @FreeBritneyLive, Britney’s first husband was supposedly "forced to sign an NDA" but...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Shibani Dandekar reacts to Britney Spears' court case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Shibani Dandekar has condemned the decision of a judge denying singer Britney Spears' request to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship. As per E! News, Britney's father Jamie Spears was named the conservator of the formers' estate and person in 2008...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Dionne Warwick supports Britney Spears

Dionne Warwick says her “heart goes out” to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing. The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her support for the 39-year-old pop star following her emotional speech during her court hearing to end her conservatorship. In a video, she said: “My heart goes out...
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Iggy Azalea speaks to support Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea claims Britney Spears' father made her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) "moments" before the two singers were due on stage. The 'Fancy' hitmaker has spoken up in support of the 'Toxic' singer and the claims she made last week about her conservatorship being "abusive" and admitted she "personally witnessed" some of the behaviour Britney detailed in her bombshell testimony.
Celebrities98online.com

Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator shot down by judge

(From Fox News) Pop icon Britney Spears has lost her battle to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her estate, despite widespread public support and an impassioned plea to the court last week. “The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the court documents, which were obtained by Fox News, state. Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, asked the court to replace Jamie Spears with the Bessemer Trust.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTok

A Jennifer Aniston doppelgänger has TikTok fooled, so much so that viral sensation Lisa Tranel had to update her TikTok bio to clarify that she’s not the Friends star. In case you haven’t seen her June 30, 2021 video, Lisa gets Jennifer’s mannerisms and body language down to a tee, and we’re all just waiting for the actress to comment on Lisa’s impression — and maybe even share the video with her 37.5 million Instagram followers.
Weight Lossthatgrapejuice.net

Traci Braxton Sparks Concern After Dramatic Weight Loss

Singer-turned-reality star Traci Braxton has made no secret of her battles with weight over the years as documented by her own commentary on the hit WeTV reality show, ‘Braxton Family Values.’. However, after the 50-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil photos that demonstrated a dramatic weight loss,...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Family RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: Expecting Third Child!!!!!!

On the eve of America celebrating its 245th birthday, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday and made a somewhat related announcement of their own:. The couple will soon have a brand new birthday to celebrate. Because they're expecting their third child!. "Our family’s growing! Maybe I can...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
rolling out

TikTok twins speak out after their father is gunned down

They say that money is the root of all evil. Tragically, a father of two well know twin sisters lost his life over an alleged financial dispute. Twin sisters, Allie “Nem” Bentley and Sway Bentley, are known for their gangsta raps and TikTok videos. The Mobile, Alabama twins refer to themselves as the “FamOus Twins” since the sisters have gained notoriety because of their videos that have acquired a million followers. Now, the sisters are using their fame for a different reason as they are speaking out about the tragic death of their father, 47-year-old James Walters. In addition, the sisters created a Go Fund Me account to raise burial funds.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: See Tracie Wagaman’s Last Photos With Baby Girl Before Passing Away

Sad news broke earlier today that Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman passed away on July 1st. While there is a lot of speculation on what might’ve happened, there are no details on her cause of death. Lily Red, co-host of Gossip With Goddess on YouTube, reached out to us via email to confirm the news was true. Lily also shared screenshots of the final conversation she had with Tracie on Thursday, July 1st — hours before the WeTV star passed away.