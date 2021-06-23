Where Is Britney Spears' Dad Living During Her Conservatorship Battle?

Britney Spears is said to be at odds with her father as she has been trying to remove him as her conservator in an ongoing court battle that resumes on June 23. Back in March, USA Today reported that Britney had her lawyer file an official petition requesting that Jamie Spears resign from the role, but he has not obliged. A month before that petition was filed, Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen told CNN that her client "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship" and that "whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."