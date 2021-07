SEAFORD, Va. — Bart White grew up on Landing Road in Seaford, in a house looking out to the Chesapeake Bay. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather did, too. Bart's ancestors were sailors and captains, fishermen and watermen. His dad, Alex White, worked in the Navy and Coast Guard. Bart and his older brother, Jeff, were taking boats on the bay when they were 9. So, in 2003, when he saw an advertisement in the Daily Press for a boat-towing company, it made sense to buy it.