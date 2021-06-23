These sturdy, stylish charging hubs keep your gadgets juiced

Simply put, the Linedock is an extension to your Macbook Pro (16”, but not only, more on this later). It’s a docking station designed with the Macbook Pro 16” in mind (though your Mac will not actually dock into it), it has 10 ports to extend the connectivity and functionality of your Mac. It’s also a huge power bank that can actually power and charge your Mac (and other connected devices) and it’s even, in some configurations, an external SSD drive that can be used as a Time machine drive or just simple backup/storage.