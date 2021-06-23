Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

These sturdy, stylish charging hubs keep your gadgets juiced

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego-based accessories manufacturer Elago has added two useful, multiple-device charging hubs to the Cult of Mac Store: MS Charging Hub Duo Watch and MS Magsafe Charging Hub Trio 1. Elago MS Charging Hub Duo Watch. Priced at $24.99, Elago’s MS Charging Hub Duo Watch comes in black and stone...

www.cultofmac.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Juiced#Hubs#Gadgets#Design#The Cult Of Mac Store#Ms Charging Hub Duo Watch#Apple Watch#Cult Of Mac Store Elago#Cult Of Mac Store Sturdy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

CarAIDE 3X vehicle multitool has 18 necessary tools for your car in one gadget

Drive your car often? You need the CarAIDE 3X vehicle multitool. This impressive gadget actually incorporates 18 tools in one compact device. It’s a powerful jump starter with 12 volts, or 1,000 amps, peak current. This means it can jump-start vehicles with up to a 6.0 L gas or 4.0 L diesel engine. Moreover, it offers protection against overloads and has intelligent temperature protection along with a waterproof, shockproof, dirt-resistant design. Made to handle rugged environments, it also has several escape tools that you’ll hopefully never need. These include a window breaker, seat belt cutter, emergency alarm, SOS flash, compass, thermometer, emergency rope, and hook. With a comfortable, slip-resistant design, it has a built-in kids lock so its safe to keep in your vehicle at all times.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

12 Most useful laptop gadgets and accessories that you need in your everyday life

Looking for useful laptop gadgets to make your workspace more comfortable or practical? Then you’re in the right place because we have a diverse selection to make your time spent at your desk more pleasurable and productive. According to Statista, Americans increased their desktop and laptop use by 2 hours a day last year. With more time being spent at our desks, now is the right time to refurbish your office.
ElectronicsNeowin

Jargon Buster: Find out what MIL-STD and IP ratings mean for your gadgets

MIL-STD-810 Military Standard (MIL-STD) refers to hardware specs outlined by the United States Department of Defense. The most obvious reason behind this whole exercise is to ensure that the equipment doesn't fail on the battlefield. Additionally, these standards help maintain consistency and compatibility in the military gear of the U.S. and its allies.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

These Techy Accessories Are the Most Stylish Way to Keep Track of Your AirPods

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Small items, like AirPods, are quite easy to lose, especially when they’re delicately perched in your ear without anything to keep them from falling out, or even worse if they’re tumbling around in the bottom of a tote bag. And did we mention there are two to keep track of?
Behind Viral VideosMorganton News Herald

TikTok creators insist you need these kitchen gadgets in your life

Make cooking and kitchen storage a little easier with these curated kitchen gadgets from TikTok creators. 1. Replace your air fryer and your Instant Pot. TikTok home tips creator @jessicahaizman is ditching her bulky air fryer and Instant Pot for this all-in-one gadget from Carl Schmidt Sohn. This space saver allows you to do everything an Instant Pot can do, from pressure cooking to yogurt making, and has a second lid that allows you to air fry anything.
Electronicsxda-developers

Upgrade your home with this deal on the Nest Hello Doorbell and Nest Hub Display

Building a smart home can be a daunting task. There are so many products on the market, and many of them aren’t compatible with each other or are just shoddy. When you buy products that are part of the same ecosystem or even better, from the same manufacturer, then things are a lot easier to deal with. Today, Google’s official eBay store is offering the Nest Hub Display Gen 2 and Nest Hello Doorbell in a bundle for $189.00.
ComputersDIY Photography

The Linedock gives your MacBook plenty of juice, storage and ports

Simply put, the Linedock is an extension to your Macbook Pro (16”, but not only, more on this later). It’s a docking station designed with the Macbook Pro 16” in mind (though your Mac will not actually dock into it), it has 10 ports to extend the connectivity and functionality of your Mac. It’s also a huge power bank that can actually power and charge your Mac (and other connected devices) and it’s even, in some configurations, an external SSD drive that can be used as a Time machine drive or just simple backup/storage.
ElectronicsScience Focus

Best office gadgets 2021: Top 10 picks for your desk

As we dig out and dust off our smart work clothes and say farewell to our dressing gowns, it’s time to think about office life. While there are lots of aspects to look forward to, there are possibly some parts you’re less excited about. Whether it’s birthday cake crumbs clogging your keyboard, or the afternoon lull that puts you to sleep, our list of office gadgets will help tackle those small frustrations and enhance life at your desk.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Lenovo charging mat can juice up your laptop wirelessly

Lenovo announced a slew of new accessories to help keep you productive and multitasking while on the go, including a wireless charging mat for Lenovo laptops. Designed for remote workers who may be headed back to the office this fall, the new Lenovo Go-branded line of accessories encompasses portable power devices, wireless input devices, noise canceling headphones, and speakerphones.
Electronicsbestproducts.com

The Best Apple iPad Pro Cases to Protect Your Priceless Gadget

The latest iPad Pro is the absolute best tablet money can buy, thanks to the speed of its M1 chip and the quality of its Liquid Retina display. We think it's imperative that you protect your gadget with a high-quality case to keep it looking as good as new for years to come.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Improve your golf game with these high-tech gadgets

Here's the latest in golf gear from Garmin, Bushnell and Callaway to take the guesswork out of your game and add in a bit more fun. It's the season for golfing, and these high-tech golf gadgets could help you become a better golfer. Or at the very least, have more fun while you're playing the game.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

5 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

Amazon's Prime Day has come and gone. Microsoft had its big Windows 11 event. And Apple continued its fight against sideloading apps to the iPhone's App Store. There were a bunch of cool new gadgets announced, too. Naim Audio Solstice Special Edition. Naim Audio, the high-end British audio company that's...