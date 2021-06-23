Olivia Wilde Coyly Dodges Questions About Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde continues to stay mum regarding her relationship with musician Harry Styles. According to E! News, the Booksmart director was asked by a paparazzo after touching down at LAX Airport about her new boyfriend, and the star of her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde was returning from a months-long trip abroad in London visiting Styles, as well as spending time with her two children, son Otis Sudeikis and daughter Daisy Sudeikis, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. The actor has also been based abroad, filming the second season of his Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso.www.harpersbazaar.com