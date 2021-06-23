Cancel
Olivia Wilde Coyly Dodges Questions About Harry Styles

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Wilde continues to stay mum regarding her relationship with musician Harry Styles. According to E! News, the Booksmart director was asked by a paparazzo after touching down at LAX Airport about her new boyfriend, and the star of her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde was returning from a months-long trip abroad in London visiting Styles, as well as spending time with her two children, son Otis Sudeikis and daughter Daisy Sudeikis, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. The actor has also been based abroad, filming the second season of his Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso.

www.harpersbazaar.com
