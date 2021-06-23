Olivia Wilde Coyly Dodges Questions About Harry Styles

Take a walk down memory lane and look back at the relationship between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner! Plus, learn about where the two stars stand now. Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are two of the most famous 20-somethings in the world. So, naturally, the two have crossed paths — and even been linked romantically! Rumors about the two being an item circulated in 2013, and the pair were seemingly on-and-off until 2016. All of these years later, fans still love to reminisce about those “Hendall” days, and we’ve cooked up the perfect timeline of their relationship from the early 2010s to today!