Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat amid dry spell

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks rolled through Tipton on Monday night, sweeping a pair of River Valley Conference doubleheaders from the Tigers. In games heard on AM and FM KCII, the Mid-Prairie softball team opened the night with a 12-1 win in five innings. The Hawks scored four times in the opening frame with Madeline Schrader, Sophia Baker, Katelynn Schneider and Gabi Robertson all coming around. Tipton came back with one in the bottom half and Mid-Prairie pushed the lead back to 5-1 when Schneider drove in Baker with a single in the second. Things stayed that way until the fifth when Mid-Prairie sent 11 to the plate, scoring seven times ending the game early. In the frame, Schneider had a three RBI triple, Dawsyn Miller, Brittany Kinsinger, Pacha and Schrader all added RBI. After the victory, Mid-Prairie head coach Matt Hoeppner talked about his team’s effort. “We got out quick, we got on base. We are aggressive on the basepaths, we’ll run on anyone and we did that tonight. Katelynn Schneider, Madeline Schrader and Myah Lugar had great individual efforts tonight. They are our leaders, they show up early, they put in the extra work. The sixth inning was great, 11 hitters, all of those runs. The smiles from our girls during the inning is why I do what I do.”