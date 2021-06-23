Cancel
MLB

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat amid dry spell

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Manager A.J. Hinch viewed the day game after a night game as a good opportunity to build in a rest day for Grossman, who had started in every contest dating back to June 8. He's endured a rough spell at the dish of late, going 3-for-28 while drawing only two walks across his last six games, dropping his season-long on-base average from .359 to .341. Akil Baddoo will fill in for Grossman in left field and as the Tigers' leadoff man.

www.cbssports.com
Robbie Grossman
#Cardinals#Tigers
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Warren County, IACreston News Advertiser

Tigers take key POI win

MARTENSDALE — Teams at the top of the Pride of Iowa Conference softball race had a banner weekend, starting with two key matchups Friday night in Warren County. While undefeated and Class 1A fourth-ranked Southeast Warren was solidifying its hold on the top spot at 7-0 with a 10-0 home victory over Mount Ayr, Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys were locked in a tight battle to break their tie for fourth place in the conference.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Wily Peralta: Takes loss in spot start

Peralta (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings. He took the loss Saturday versus the Angels. Peralta ran into trouble in the third inning and allowed a pair of two-run home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh. The right-hander filled in as a spot starter Saturday, but he didn't do much to suggest he's earned a longer look in the rotation. If he gets another turn, it would likely be during next weekend's four-game series versus Houston.
MLBWNDU

Grossman’s 10th-inning squeeze bunt lifts Tigers over Astros

DETROIT (AP) - Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run and the Detroit Tigers won a duel of small ball, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 for a split of their four-game series. The Tigers went 5-2 against Houston this season. There were a total...
Riverside, IAkciiradio.com

Tigers Take Down Huskies

The Highland baseball team came up short Friday in Riverside against the top ten New London Tigers 4-0. No. 10 in class 1A New London scored twice in the third and once each in the fifth and seventh innings. The Huskies outhit the Tigers 9-8 but couldn’t come up with a knock with runners on base to get on the board. Luke Miller, Trevor McFarland and Bryce Thompson all had two hits each. Chase Schultz went the distance on the mound, giving up eight hits, four runs with only one earned, striking out five. New London remains unbeaten at 17-0 while Highland falls to 11-7. The Huskes are back to it tonight when they host Winfield-Mt. Union.
Sportskciiradio.com

Hawks Take Care of Tigers in Sweeps

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks rolled through Tipton on Monday night, sweeping a pair of River Valley Conference doubleheaders from the Tigers. In games heard on AM and FM KCII, the Mid-Prairie softball team opened the night with a 12-1 win in five innings. The Hawks scored four times in the opening frame with Madeline Schrader, Sophia Baker, Katelynn Schneider and Gabi Robertson all coming around. Tipton came back with one in the bottom half and Mid-Prairie pushed the lead back to 5-1 when Schneider drove in Baker with a single in the second. Things stayed that way until the fifth when Mid-Prairie sent 11 to the plate, scoring seven times ending the game early. In the frame, Schneider had a three RBI triple, Dawsyn Miller, Brittany Kinsinger, Pacha and Schrader all added RBI. After the victory, Mid-Prairie head coach Matt Hoeppner talked about his team’s effort. “We got out quick, we got on base. We are aggressive on the basepaths, we’ll run on anyone and we did that tonight. Katelynn Schneider, Madeline Schrader and Myah Lugar had great individual efforts tonight. They are our leaders, they show up early, they put in the extra work. The sixth inning was great, 11 hitters, all of those runs. The smiles from our girls during the inning is why I do what I do.”
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Takes seat for Game 2

Baddoo is not starting Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Baddoo went 3-for-5 with a double, stolen base and run scored in Game 1, but he'll take a seat against lefty Logan Allen during the nightcap. Derek Hill will start in center field and bat ninth.
MLBklpw.com

Schoop Homers, Tigers Take Down Cardinals

Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers combined for six RBI as the Tigers beat the Cardinals 8-2 at home. Schoop hit a three-run bomb in the fourth inning for Detroit. Rodgers doubled and tripled to drive in three. Starter Tarik Skubal drew a no-decision, allowing two runs over four-and-two-thirds innings. Kyle Funkhouser earned his first win in relief. The Tigers have won two straight. Paul Goldschmidt drove in a run a run for St. Louis. Lars Nootbaar had a sacrifice fly in his first major league game. Johan Oviedo surrendered six runs, just two earned, and took his third loss. The Cardinals have lost four of their last five.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Not starting nightcap

Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Mazara doubled and scored a run in Game 1, but he'll retreat to the bench against lefty Logan Allen to start the nightcap. Daz Cameron gets the nod in right field and will bat fifth.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cabrera hits 494th homer, Tigers sweep DH from Indians

CLEVELAND — Miguel Cabrera hit his 494th career homer, moving into sole possession of 28th place all-time, and the Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 7-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Indians on Wednesday night. Cabrera went 2 for 4 and scored twice in raising his hit total to 2,919,...
MLBHastings Tribune

Tigers outlast rain, Cleveland for 9-4 victory in first game of doubleheader

CLEVELAND — The Tigers offense and bullpen picked up struggling starter Jose Urena big-time Wednesday night, off-setting four solo home runs and beating Cleveland, 9-4, in the first of two rain-delayed seven-inning games at Progressive Field. Ignited by Harold Castro, the Tigers scored twice in the second, fourth, sixth and...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Wily Peralta pitches Tigers to DH sweep of Indians

Wily Peralta recorded his first win in more than two years as the visiting Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 7-1 victory on Wednesday. Peralta (1-1) allowed one unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out five in five innings. The...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Improving Tigers take on White Sox in weekend series

The third-place Detroit Tigers swept a doubleheader from the second-place team in the American League Central on Wednesday. Now, they face a weekend series against the first-place club. The Chicago White Sox will visit Detroit for a three-game weekend set that begins on Friday night. The White Sox hold an...
MLBBless You Boys

2021 MLB Draft profile: SS Marcelo Mayer is the Tigers’ top target

Not every draft has an unquestionable top player among its entrants. The Tigers were lucky that Casey Mize separated himself from the pack in 2018, but there wasn’t quite as much consensus in 2020 when they took Spencer Torkelson in the top spot. Even on draft day there were still some who believed that Austin Martin was the better prospect, but most of the coverage went to Torkelson because the Tigers had made it little secret that they were planning to select him.
MLBMLB

Tigers walk off on Grossman squeeze bunt

DETROIT -- As with any rookie, Tarik Skubal’s first season has been one of small tweaks, big triumphs, lessons learned and everything in between. Sunday brought a little bit of everything with it as he one-hit the Astros through a career-best seven innings to set the stage for Robbie Grossman’s wild, game-winning squeeze bunt during the Tigers’ 2-1, 10-inning win at Comerica Park.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Sitting against righty

Mazara is not in the starting lineup Friday against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. It looks like Mazara's role in the outfield could be diminishing slightly, as he'll sit against a right-handed starter in Lance Lynn for the second time this week. Akil Baddoo, Daz Cameron and Robbie Grossman will align the Detroit outfield from left to right.
MLBchatsports.com

Why Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is back to 'DH only for the time being'

That's how Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch knew Cabrera agreed with his most recent decision. At least until the All-Star break, the 38-year-old will be restricted to designated hitter only. Cabrera hasn't played the infield since June 22, exiting the game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning...
MLBMLB

Mize lifted after three as Tigers manage load

DETROIT -- Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has talked for weeks about watching Casey Mize's innings for a stretch. On Friday, as Mize ended his third inning by striking out Yasmani Grandal on a nasty curveball, the plan became operational. His 56th pitch was his last of the night. From a...