Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Splitting time at shortstop

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Paredes will start at shortstop and bat eighth against the Cardinals. Since Niko Goodrum sustained a sprained finger Friday that resulted in his move to the injured list, the Tigers have split the starts at shortstop between Harold Castro and Paredes, who will enter the lineup for the second time in three days. Both of the right-handed Paredes' starts have come against right-handed pitching, so the Tigers don't appear to be entertaining the idea of a platoon between Paredes and the lefty-hitting Castro.

