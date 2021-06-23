Cancel
MLB

Mets' Marcus Stroman: MRI ordered up

 10 days ago

Stroman is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday after he exited Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Atlanta with left hip soreness, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The Mets are optimistic that Stroman's injury is only a minor concern, but he'll be sent in for an MRI anyway as the team looks to gain extra reassurance about his health. After walking two over a scoreless first inning Tuesday, Stroman exited the contest in the second when he was examined by a team trainer. The Mets turned to the trio of Drew Smith, Yennsy Diaz and Aaron Loup to cover multiple innings in relief, and the team could opt for a bullpen game again Monday in Washington if Stroman isn't ready to go for his next turn through the rotation.

