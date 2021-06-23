Cancel
MLB

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCabrera (calf) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. The Tigers are concluding their series with St. Louis with a day game after a night game, so Cabrera's absence comes as no surprise after he exited Tuesday's 8-2 win with right calf tightness. Detroit is labeling Cabrera's injury as a day-to-day concern, so he could be ready to play in Thursday's series opener against Houston. Eric Haase will step in as the designated hitter in place of Cabrera on Wednesday.

