Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting Wednesday
Cabrera (calf) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. The Tigers are concluding their series with St. Louis with a day game after a night game, so Cabrera's absence comes as no surprise after he exited Tuesday's 8-2 win with right calf tightness. Detroit is labeling Cabrera's injury as a day-to-day concern, so he could be ready to play in Thursday's series opener against Houston. Eric Haase will step in as the designated hitter in place of Cabrera on Wednesday.www.cbssports.com