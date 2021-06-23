Cancel
PCV13 Pneumonia Vaccine Proven Effective Against Pneumonia Requiring Oxygen Therapy

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PCV13 pneumonia vaccine was effective at protecting children in Laos against the most severe type of pneumonia, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health—Western Pacific. The research found that PCV13 reduced hypoxic pneumonia and pneumonia requiring oxygen support by 37%. The investigators said that although pneumococcal vaccines were known to reduce severe cases of childhood pneumonia, no studies from Asia had measured their efficacy until now.

www.pharmacytimes.com
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Combination Therapy of Pembrolizumab and Chemotherapy Proves Effective Against Certain Cervical Cancers

A phase 3 study found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda; Merck) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab (Avastin; Genentech) significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer compared to platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab. According to the authors of the KEYNOTE-826 trial (NCT03635567) results, this is the first anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)/PD-L1 therapy to demonstrate improvements in OS and PFS that were clinically meaningful and statistically significant regardless of PD-L1 status.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants-study

  Published by Reuters   By Ludwig Burger and Aishwarya Nair (Reuters) –COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots. The study […] The post AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants-study appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Pharmaceuticalskhn.org

Cuban-Developed Vaccine More Than 92% Effective Against Covid

The Abdala vaccine needs three shots for a complete course, but in last-stage clinical trials it proved 92.28% effective. In other news, Colombia's covid death toll passes 100,000; Europe worries as delta variant spreads; and North Korea reports it has found no covid cases. Cuba said on Monday its three-shot...
ScienceEurekAlert

COVID-19 dual-antibody therapies effective against variants in animal study

COVID-19 therapies made from antibodies often are given to patients who are at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization. However, there have been nagging questions about whether such antibody therapies retain their effectiveness as worrisome new virus variants arise. New research at Washington University School of Medicine in St....
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

S. pneumoniae sticks to dying lung cells, worsening secondary infection following flu

A bout with flu virus can be hard, but when Streptococcus pneumonia enters the mix, it can turn deadly. Now researchers have found a further reason for the severity of this dual infection by identifying a new virulence mechanism for a surface protein on the pneumonia-causing bacteria S. pneumoniae. This insight comes more than three decades after discovery of that surface protein, called pneumococcal surface protein A, or PspA.
Public HealthMedscape News

Relationship Between Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients

Saad Nseir; Ignacio Martin-Loeches; Pedro Povoa; Matthieu Metzelard; Damien Du Cheyron; Fabien Lambiotte; Fabienne Tamion; Marie Labruyere; Demosthenes Makris; Claire Boulle Geronimi; Marc Pinetonde Chambrun; Martine Nyunga; Olivier Pouly; Bruno Mégarbane; Anastasia Saade; Gemma Gomà; Eleni Magira; Jean-François Llitjos; Antoni Torres; Iliana Ioannidou; Alexandre Pierre; Luis Coelho; Jean Reignier; Denis Garot; Louis Kreitmann; Jean-Luc Baudel; Guillaume Voiriot; Damien Contou; Alexandra Beurton; Pierre Asfar; Alexandre Boyer; Arnaud W. Thille; Armand Mekontso-Dessap; Vassiliki Tsolaki; Christophe Vinsonneau; Pierre-Edouard Floch; Loïc Le Guennec; Adrian Ceccato; Antonio Artigas; Mathilde Bouchereau; Julien Labreuche; Alain Duhamel; Anahita Rouzé
Pharmaceuticalskdal610.com

Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials. The announcement came just days after the government said another homegrown vaccine, Soberona II, had proved 62% effective. (Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Peter Cooney)
HealthBirmingham Star

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and it's treatment

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/Target Media): Medical science is undoubtedly reaching new heights day by day. One prominent therapy, HBOT, is an example of the same. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is a treatment method in which patients are made to breathe 100% oxygen in a chamber to heal complex wounds and infected tissues which have been worsened due to their medical condition.
Public Healthtechacute.com

The Tech behind Oxygen Therapy for COVID-19 Patients

The COVID-19 oxygen shortage has been going on since last year when the pandemic hit. India is currently faced with a huge need for oxygen therapy, with the first week of April having a single-day spike from 90,000 to 144,000 COVID-19 cases per day. Another spike was observed last May, shooting the number up to 400,000 daily cases.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Low radiation dose to treat pneumonia and other inflammations

Br J Radiol. 2021 Jun 30:20201265. doi: 10.1259/bjr.20201265. Online ahead of print. Infection, the invasion of pathogenic microorganisms and viruses, causes reactive inflammation mediated by endogenous signals, with influx of leucocytes with distinct properties and capable of mounting a cellular or antibody response. Different forms of inflammation may also occur in response to tumours, in allergy and autoimmune disorders. Pneumonia, respiratory tract infection and septic shock for instance can arise as serious complications of the Covid-19 virus. While radiotherapy has been most widely used to control malignant tumours, it has also been used for treatment of non-malignant diseases, including acute and chronic inflammation in situations where anti-inflammatory drugs may be ineffective or contraindicated. The present review examines the history and prospects for low-dose anti-inflammatory radiation treatments, the present interest largely being motivated by the increased incidence of pulmonary disease associated Covid-19 infections. Evidence in support of the suggested efficacy are covered, together with an appraisal of one of the number of potential convenient sources that could complement external beam arrangements.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Vaccines Appear Effective Against COVID-19 Variants of Concern

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Local health officials see strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against all four “variants of concern” that have been identified in Humboldt County since November 2020. Yet young adults, the group most affected by these variants, remain the least vaccinated group in the county.
Public Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Vitamin D deficiency exacerbates use and misuse of pain meds

Human health records indicate that people with low vitamin D levels are more likely to use and misuse opioids, so could normalizing vitamin D levels in at-risk populations help with this public health epidemic?. New research suggests a potential role for vitamin D supplementation in the opioid epidemic—something the Centers...
ScienceMedscape News

Outcomes Associated With Treatment Change From Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate to Tenofovir Alafenamide in HIV-1-Infected Patients

Naoki Kanda; Koh Okamoto; Hisatoshi Okumura; Makiko Mieno; Kentaro Sakashita; Teppei Sasahara; Shuji Hatakeyama. Objectives: To investigate the impact of switching from tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF)- to tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-containing regimens on bone, kidney, serum lipids and body weight among Asian patients. Methods: A prospective, multicentre, observational cohort study was...
Healthcontagionlive.com

Decreasing Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia With Novel Oral Care Program

A significant decrease in the rate of VAP occurred during the study period. Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), a lung infection that develops in a person who is on a ventilator, can occur when germs enter through the tube and get into the patient’s lungs. This is known to result in significant increases in hospital stay as well as morbidity rates.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Oral Transglutaminase 2 Inhibitor Beneficial in Celiac Disease

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with celiac disease, treatment with a selective oral transglutaminase 2 inhibitor (ZED1227) attenuates gluten-induced duodenal mucosal damage, according to a study published in the July 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Detlef Schuppan, M.D., Ph.D., from the Johannes...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

5-HT1F Receptor Therapy for Migraine

Special considerations for counseling patients and prescribing lasmiditan, a targeted 5-HT1F therapy approved as acute migraine treatment. Mark Percifield, PharmD: The FDA has approved a few new drugs that have been discovered. Maybe you could talk about 1 of those, Timothy: the 5-HT1F receptor agonist, lasmiditan, which was recently approved for the treatment for acute migraine.