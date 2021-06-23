Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches, Hatteras Island beaches, and Ocracoke Island beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.