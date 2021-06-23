Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches, Hatteras Island beaches, and Ocracoke Island beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
County
Dare County, NC
City
Ocracoke, NC
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatteras Island#Beaches#Swimming#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Onslow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...