25-year-old man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Pacific Beach (Pacific Beach, CA)

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old motorcyclist received serious injuries when an allegedly drunk driver pulled in front of him at a Pacific Beach intersection, leading to a crash, San Diego police stated.

The incident took place just before 2 p.m., when a 2000 Toyota Camry pulled over in a southbound traffic lane on Haines Street at Grand Avenue before heading towards the intersection and coming into the way of the 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, police added. The rider was going west on Grand Avenue when it collided with the Toyota.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, had open fractures in his right wrist, right leg and left arm. On arrival, medics rushed him to a hospital for treatment. Officers took the motorist, a 26-year-old man, in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

June 23, 2021