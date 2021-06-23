Trae Young is 'honored' to be credited as impetus for an NBA rule change

It's not hard to see which NBA players are the largest targets of scrutiny and criticism in terms of their foul-drawing techniques. If your team has played against James Harden, you've probably whined about the fact that one or more of his drives resulted in a somewhat-manufactured foul. If you've watched your team's big man fall victim to Joel Embiid's auto-foul mechanisms, you have probably felt helpless. If Luka Doncic has flailed his arms en route to the free throw line a dozen times, it more than likely rubbed you the wrong way.