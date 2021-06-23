Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trae Young is 'honored' to be credited as impetus for an NBA rule change

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not hard to see which NBA players are the largest targets of scrutiny and criticism in terms of their foul-drawing techniques. If your team has played against James Harden, you've probably whined about the fact that one or more of his drives resulted in a somewhat-manufactured foul. If you've watched your team's big man fall victim to Joel Embiid's auto-foul mechanisms, you have probably felt helpless. If Luka Doncic has flailed his arms en route to the free throw line a dozen times, it more than likely rubbed you the wrong way.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Tom Thibodeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Basketball Moves#Harden#Twitter#Bucks#Draftkings Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA implementing new rules that will irk Trae Young, James Harden, Luka Doncic

The NBA will indeed be instilling new rules and instructing officials on preventing the foul-baiting ways of stars like Trae Young, James Harden and Luka Doncic. League officials had previously discussed a way to discourage players from using “non-basketball moves” to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday the NBA plans to translate those discussions into action with a new set of rules and training for officials.
NBAblackchronicle.com

Trae Young injury update: Hawks star out for Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals with bone bruise

Trae Young will sit out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday as he continues to recover from a bone bruise suffered in Game 3, Nate McMillan announced prior to Game 5. The injury came when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official. He was a game-time decision for Game 4 but was ultimately held out of that game as well. Clint Capela is still questionable as he is dealing with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks rookie Sam Merrill in Game 4.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Trae Young's Hilarious Reaction To Being One Of The Players Who Forced The NBA To Change The Rules

Trae Young is really enjoying his role as an NBA villain. The guard isn't afraid of teasing fans, rivals, and entire organizations to get an advantage for his Atlanta Hawks. This season, he's been heavily criticized for foul-drawing techniques, earning a lot of hate around the league. Players like Young, Luka Doncic, and more led the league to make some changes in the rules, just like they did with big names like Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and more.
NBAchatsports.com

Oklahoma basketball: Trae Young leads Atlanta to NBA East finals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 20: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots over Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on June 20, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Hawks' Trae Young, Clint Capela questionable for Game 5 vs. Bucks

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young is listed as questionable for Thursday night's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the host Milwaukee Bucks due to his foot injury. Center Clint Capela (right eye inflammation) is also questionable after being elbowed in the face by Milwaukee's Sam Merrill late...
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: Devin Booker, Trae Young and the 'empty stats' fallacy

As Devin Booker and Trae Young lead their respective teams in the 2021 NBA conference finals, it's time to retire the phrase "good stats, bad team." Both Booker and Young were tagged with the unflattering label early in their careers, when they accumulated impressive per-game statistics for lottery-bound teams. The notion might even have helped keep Young off this year's All-Star team when the Atlanta Hawks started the season 13-18 while dealing with injuries to key starters prior to the announcement of reserves. (The Hawks went a mere 28-13 the rest of the way.)