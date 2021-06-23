Cancel
COVID-19 India FAQs: What is Delta Plus, Why It’s a Variant of Concern, Can Vaccines Fight It and More

The Weather Channel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadly novel coronavirus has been evolving and mutating into new variants, all of which are playing a role in delaying humanity’s emergence out of the ongoing pandemic. Amid the rising concerns for strains and mutations, a new variant of the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2, named Delta Plus, has started to stir fear in several parts of the world, including India. In fact, the Union Health Ministry has already designated it as a ‘variant of concern’ in India. But precisely what is this variant, and where has it been found so far? Listed below are answers to some frequently asked questions on Delta Plus.

