Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers County, OK

Surprise 5.9% drop in new home sales; prices hit record high

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VAkd_0acz2d6m00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sales of new homes fell unexpectedly in May and the 5.9% retreat was the second consecutive monthly decline even as the median price hit an all-time high.

The May sales decline pushed sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That followed a 7.8% sales decline in April, a figure that was revised lower from what was initially thought to be a drop of only 5.9%.

The median price of a new home sold in May jumped to $374,400, up 18.1% from a year ago when the median price stood at $317,100. The average home price also rose in May to $420,600, compared with $368,700 a year ago.

A shortage of homes on the market and rising costs for materials like lumber, and also labor, is fueling the upward momentum.

The surge in lumber prices that began this year has started to unwind and that could help slow surging housing costs, but the shortage of homes to buy is still creating a very high bar for potential buyers.

“What we need to take the edge off double-digit housing price gains is more houses and the builder backlog and the strong permits rate show more new homes are coming,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

The inventory of new homes for sale increased to 330,000 in May, up 4.8% from the end of April. That would represent a 5.1 months supply of new homes at last month’s sales pace.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said “supply constraints appear to be easing somewhat” but she predicted that rising home prices would continue to be a headwind for sales.

Sales of existing homes fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, the National Association of Realtors said this week, even as the median price soared 23.6% from a year ago and breached $350,000 for the first time.

Homes that do hit the market often get multiple offers far exceeding the listing price. Demand is also being juiced by low mortgage rates, reflecting efforts by the Federal Reserve to help lift the economy out of the pandemic-triggered recession.

Declines were led by a 14.5% drop in the South, the region of the country that accounts for more than half of new homes sold annually.

Sales were flat in the Midwest and up in the other two regions, led by a 33.3% sales gain in the Northwest and a 6.7% gain in the West.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
County
Rogers County, OK
State
Washington State
City
Rose, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Prices#New Home Sales#Ap#The Commerce Department#Navy Federal Credit Union#High Frequency Economics#The Federal Reserve#Northwest#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...