Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Mad Hatter Tea Party’ Saturday

By Wes
Posted by 
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a 'Mad Hatter Tea Party' on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. This Saturday there will be a 'Mad Hatter Tea Party; at the P.J. Ahern home. This tea party will feature a hot contest for the attendees. You can make your own hat or decorate a store-bought one. When it comes to decorating your hat, the more outrageous the better. The Hysterical Hat contest entrants will have a special hat parade and the winner will be selected by the audience.

power959.com
Community Policy
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

There Are 10 Great Bands You Can See In Texarkana This Weekend

If you love live music from the acoustic duos to the awesome sounds of some classic rock. You can check out ten different bands in Texarkana this weekend. The 'Blue Martini Bar and Grill' is Texarkan's newest spot to experience. It is in the 'Dapper at Park Place'. You can check out the smooth sax sounds of Rich Walker tonight.
Power 95.9

Shocking Closure – Shadow Boxx Craft Coffee & Tea Is Done

I'm really shocked to hear this one didn't make it, Shadow Boxx Craft & Tea has shut its doors on Arkansas Blvd... except they are selling everything they have left to the bare walls. I have heard nothing but good things about the little tea shop next to Old Tyme...
Power 95.9

45th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Aug 5-7

The Hope Chamber of Commerce is proud to once again host the 45 Annual Hope Watermelon Festival is set for Thursday, August 5 through Saturday, August 7 at Hope Fair Park. They are ALL JUICED UP for this event like never before, a year of COVID will do that. Get ready or the Watermelon eating and seed spitting contests for all ages, there will be a Kidz Zone, concessions, arts and crafts vendors and exhibits.
Power 95.9

This Massive Fireworks Show Is The Shortest Of All Time

The 4th of July is this weekend and we are all looking for a big fireworks show to go to this year. But what if the show was super short?. You can see fireworks this weekend over a lake at Greeson Lake. You can see fireworks shows in Texarkana, Wake Village, and other surrounding towns with this story. If you are a pet owner here is how to keep your furry friends safe with all of the bangs and popping during the weekend fireworks.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

TV Cooking Contestant From Texarkana Opens New Restaurant

Keeta King received no compensation from the business mentioned below. ABC's Family Food Fight had families in TK gathered around the TV to see Texarkana natives Shayla White, Darlena Brown and Tanji White throw down in a friendly, yet highly competitive kitchen showdown! Shayla was not knew to the TV spotlight for her cooking, and now she's not new to the restaurant business!
Power 95.9

‘Twin City Chaos Baseball’ Fundraiser Tuesday

The Twin City Chaos Baseball team needs your help tomorrow for a fundraiser for the team to go to the World Series next month. This is the last fundraiser of the Summer and will take place at Loca Luna at 5200 West 7th street in Wake Village. Here is what Meagan Blankenship one of the term moms had to say about this fundraiser:
Power 95.9

NEA Awards Texarkana Arts Grant of $2400

Congratulations are in order for the Texarkana Texas Arts and Historic District as they have been awarded some funds from the Texas Commission on the Arts with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The TCA and NEA provided an opportunity for Cultural Districts in the State of Texas to apply for funding with the Texas Rescue Funding Grant. The Texarkana Arts and Historic District was one of the Cultural Districts chosen to receive funding in the State of Texas, with an award amount of $2,406.
Power 95.9

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the rocking sounds of "Hinder" and "Buckcherry" to the country sounds of "Mike Mayberry and the Slowhands", you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Gig Guide

Summer is here and it's time to get out and enjoy the outdoors and some live music. It is a busy weekend with plenty of bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. Whiskey River Country will have the Country and Rock sounds of the "Dusty Rose Band". Crossties is Texarkana's...
Power 95.9

State Fair of Texas Music Lineup Looks Amazing for 2021

If I were to tell that the total live music lineup exceeds 77 artists or groups for the State Fair of Texas in September, would you believe me? It's true, would you also believe me that the live entertainment is all included with your Fair ticket? Yeah, that's true too.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Free Movie Friday Night Under The Stars

Texarkana's newest event center Crossties in downtown Texarkana will feature the Disney movie "Moana" for free Friday night under the stars. The Disney movie "Moana" is one of my daughter's favorites and of course, she knows every song in the movie. With the voice of Dewayne 'The Rock' Johnson as 'Maui', it is really a treat and is great for kids of all ages.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Keep Your Pets Safe On The 4th With These Great Tips

Can you believe the 4th of July Holiday is next weekend? If you are curious here are all the firework shows in the Texarkana area in one story. There will be plenty of cool fireworks for you to see, but your pets might not like all of the popping and sound from those fireworks. Keep your pets safe with these tips.
Power 95.9

Worth the Drive to Little Rock to See Disney on Ice June 23-27

It's worth the 2 hour drive from Texarkana to take the family to see Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party from June 23-27 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Mickey's Search Party fun-filled adventure will take you on a journey through some of Disney's most beloved classics with world-class-skating, amazing acrobatics, and spectacular stunts. The magic of Disney will come alive as you look for clues for Tinker Bell, explore the colorful spirit world of Coco. set sail with Moana to save her island, sing-along with Elsa from Frozen and see Belle in the sky with the enchanted chandelier from Beauty and The Beast. The celebration doesn't stop there though you'll be enchanted by The Little Mermaid, spellbound with Aladdin, and have fun with characters from Toy Story.
Power 95.9

You Can Win Tickets To 67 Speedway Through Our Free App

How would you like some tickets to 67 Speedway of Texarkana to go watch the races this weekend?. The racing at 67 Speedway Texarkana is going on Friday in Texarkana and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. The 67 Speedway of Texarkana holds races...
Power 95.9

Live Music And Free Movies For You This Weekend

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family friendly and most of them are free. 1. Free Bowling. Yes, your kids can bowl for free at Holiday Bowl on Saturday. And there is so much more to do than just bowl at Holiday Bowl. Check out the story for some videos of things to do while you are there.