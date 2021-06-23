Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Mad Hatter Tea Party’ Saturday

It's worth the 2 hour drive from Texarkana to take the family to see Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party from June 23-27 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Mickey's Search Party fun-filled adventure will take you on a journey through some of Disney's most beloved classics with world-class-skating, amazing acrobatics, and spectacular stunts. The magic of Disney will come alive as you look for clues for Tinker Bell, explore the colorful spirit world of Coco. set sail with Moana to save her island, sing-along with Elsa from Frozen and see Belle in the sky with the enchanted chandelier from Beauty and The Beast. The celebration doesn't stop there though you'll be enchanted by The Little Mermaid, spellbound with Aladdin, and have fun with characters from Toy Story.