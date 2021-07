The new Sea of Thieves Pirate’s Life update is out now, but players are having problems progressing thanks to the Sea of Thieves Sunken Pearl Tall Tale door bug. This A Pirate’s Life Sunken Pearl bug affects the flooded statue room and can happen if too many players are trying to do the Tall Tale at the same time, which given the popularity of the update seems like a lot. But is there a Sea of Thieves Sunken Pearl door bug fix at the moment, or do players have to wait for an update?