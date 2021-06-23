Washtenaw Community College joins DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program
ANN ARBOR, MI – Washtenaw Community College is the first community college to join MIGreenPower, a voluntary renewable energy program from DTE Energy. MIGreenPower provides DTE Energy customers with an easy, low-cost option to access more clean energy without installing on-site generation, according to a WCC release. WCC has committed to an escalating enrollment that will begin in 2023 and increase annually with the college sourcing 100% of its electric power needs through clean energy by 2029, the release states.www.mlive.com