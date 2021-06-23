Washtenaw Community College joins DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Almost half a million Michigan residents signed up for the state’s vaccine sweepstakes within the first 24 hours, entering for a chance to win up to $2 million. As of 8 a.m. Friday, July 2, the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes had received 464,698 applications for the $2 million grand prize, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. Residents are eligible if they’re 18 or older and have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.