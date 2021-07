Sunday night’s Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks was an abject failure for the Philadelphia 76ers. It was the culmination of a years-long philosophy of giving Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons just one more season together. Multiple front office configurations and head coaches later the duo was unable to get the job once again. In fairness to Joel Embiid, who played the entire series against the Hawks with a tear in his meniscus, there were far more impactful failures than the big man’s propensity for being loose with his handle or lazy with his passes, which resulted in eight turnovers.