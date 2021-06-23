Hy-Vee's Reusable Bag Program selects Performing Arts Association for July

One of the most popular annual summer events in the White Mountains is the Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Festival hosted by the High Country Art Association (HCAA). “So far vendor response has been very positive. We anticipate a record number of artists this year with the return of special events throughout the state,” explained Terri Petty HCAA festival chair. “We had to cancel the festival last year out of concern about COVID but with the vaccine readily available we are much more comfortable about this event, especially since it is outside.