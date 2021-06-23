Cancel
Football

This Robotic Quarterback May Have Been The Key to LSU’s Success in 2019 [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Was this the secret weapon to LSU's success in 2019?. A company named "Monarc" developed this sophisticated robotic quarterback that weighs more than 300-pounds, but it's what it does for players at practice that has many in college football talking. The machine is very efficient and can launch six balls...

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Lsu Football#The Seeker#College Football#Secret Weapon#American Football#Lsu#Success
