Ann Arbor, MI

Healthy Streets initiative given immediate OK by Ann Arbor council

By Samuel Dodge
 10 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Healthy Streets project can start now, as Ann Arbor City Council approved its immediate implementation Monday night. The initiative, which closes arterial and residential streets to encourage safe walking and cycling, passed 7-4 during the June 21 council meeting. Council members Jeff Hayner, D-1st Ward; Kathy Griswold, D-2nd Ward; Ali Ramlawi, D-5th Ward, and Elizabeth Nelson, D-4th Ward, voted against the resolution.

