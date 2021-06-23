AP Sportlight

Davis Thompson, in his third PGA Tour event as a professional, is leading the Rocket Mortgage Classic after matching a Detroit Golf Club record with a 9-under-par 63 to take the early first-round lead Thursday. Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann were two shots back. Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun shot 66, putting them another stroke behind the surprising leader who is in the field as a sponsor exemption. Twenty-seven players will finish their first round Saturday morning before playing the second round. Thompson missed only one green and needing just 26 putts in his bogey-free round with nine birdies. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had nine pars on the back nine to close with a 72 to leave him nine shots back a day after parting ways with caddie Tim Tucker. He replaced him for this week with Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin, who said he was a caddie in competition for the first time.