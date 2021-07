Sometimes to change views on an issue there needs to be a well-recognized figure to take center stage in the movement. In the past, the bald eagle was a perfect example of just this type of figure. Populations of our national bird were in sharp decline largely in part due to the overuse of a chemical called DDT. The bald eagle wasn’t the only wildlife this chemical affected (there were many), but it’s probably one of the most recognizable birds of the U.S.