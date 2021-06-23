California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Tuesday Afternoon, June 22 – Confirmed Cases: 3,704,640 (Up 635 Over Monday's Report), 62,701 Deaths (Up 8 Over Monday's Report) - 19,398,536 People Fully Vaccinated

Six vaccinated Californians will receive vacation travel packages to destination cities including Anaheim, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. July 2, 2021 - SACRAMENTO - On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) hosted a Dream Vacations giveaway as the final drawing in the state's Vax for the Win incentive program, which aims to motivate more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The program continues to have a positive impact on the rate of vaccinations since its launch on May 27, and it has increased the number of doses administered in the state's hardest hit communities for five weeks in a row.