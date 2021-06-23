California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Tuesday Afternoon, June 22 – Confirmed Cases: 3,704,640 (Up 635 Over Monday's Report), 62,701 Deaths (Up 8 Over Monday's Report) - 19,398,536 People Fully Vaccinated
June 23, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 3,704,640 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...goldrushcam.com