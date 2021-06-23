Cancel
Researchers use phylogenetics to untangle convergent adaptation in birds

By Skolkovo Institute of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Skoltech and their colleagues have shown that adaptation to similar environments hardly involves similar genomic positions when species are distantly related. The team investigated recurrent adaptations of wildlife birds' mitochondria to high altitude, migration, diving, wintering, and flight. Repeatable substitutions are rather a coincidence than adaptation, which confirms the scientific opinion that distant species "choose" different ways of similar trait evolution. The paper was published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.

phys.org
ComputersEurekAlert

Researchers use AI to track cognitive deviation in aging brains

OAK BROOK, Ill. - Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based brain age prediction model to quantify deviations from a healthy brain-aging trajectory in patients with mild cognitive impairment, according to a study published in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. The model has the potential to aid in early detection of cognitive impairment at an individual level.
WildlifePhys.org

A globally important microbial process hidden on marine particles

Nitrogen is essential for all life on Earth. In the global oceans however, this element is scarce, and nitrogen availability is therefore critical for the growth of marine life. Some bacteria found in marine waters can convert nitrogen gas (N2) to ammonia (known as N2 fixation), and thereby supply the marine food web with nitrogen.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

UD student's research examines local bird diversity

A University of Dubuque student is examining the abundance and diversity of local birds to help determine how well area habitats are supporting their populations. Kayla Breunig, a senior at UD, is spending her summer identifying birds and collecting data on habitats as part of UD’s Joseph and Linda Chlapaty Summer Research Fellowship.
Wildlifemichiganradio.org

U of M researchers find changes in birds' physical forms and migration not connected

Researchers at the University of Michigan are trying to connect the dots between birds becoming smaller with longer wings and their earlier migration. Studies have shown birds are migrating here earlier in the spring. Other studies show they have been physically changing over the decades. Both are due to climate change, according to studies.
WildlifeSheridan Media

UW Professor Researching Animals’ Adaptability to Climate Change

A University of Wyoming professor is part of an effort to determine how animals change their habitats to deal with changing weather conditions. Michael Dillon, an associate professor in the zoology and physiology department, was part of a research group that found animals’ ability to adapt to changing conditions likely depends on how well they modify their habitats, such as nests and burrows.
AgriculturePhys.org

How the potato blight pathogen penetrates the plant

In the 19th century, the notorious pathogen Phytophthora infestans caused a large famine in Ireland and other parts of Western Europe. To this day, it continues to pose a major threat to global food production. It has long been a mystery how this microscopically small organism and other members of the Phytophthora genus mechanically gain entry through the protective layer on the leaves of crops. In a unique collaboration, Wageningen University & Research experts in plant pathology, cell biology and physics have now found an answer to this question. Their discovery also provides new leads to making the control of Phytophthora more effective, more efficient and more sustainable on the long term. Their findings are published in Nature Microbiology.
ScienceGizmodo

Birds Use Quantum Mechanics to See Magnetic Fields, New Research Suggests

Many birds have a sixth sense. No, not seeing dead people: They detect Earth’s magnetic field, an ability that allows them to return to the same sites, year after year, during seasonal migration. Now, scientists have come closer to identifying the mechanism that our feathery friends use to feel Earth’s magnetic field—and it involves quantum mechanics in their eyes.
WildlifeBBC

Clues to how birds migrate using Earth's magnetic field

The mystery of how birds migrate long distances over land and sea is a step closer to being cracked. By studying robins, scientists have found clues to how birds sense the Earth's magnetic field. Just as you might reach for a magnetic compass to find which way is north or...
San Diego, CAmarketresearchtelecast.com

How researchers reconstruct a bird’s song from brain activity

At first glance, what Timothy Gentner and colleagues from the University of California San Diego are doing seems a bit strange: The researchers recorded the neural activity in what is known as HCV of zebra finches – a brain region that is active when singing. With the help of the nerve signals, they then trained a neural network that was supposed to synthesize the singing associated with brain activity. The researchers describe the technical details of their experiment in a study, which was recently published in the journal Current Biology.
ScienceDigital Trends

Researchers use satellites to track ocean microplastics from space

Environmentalists have been raising awareness about the problems caused by microplastics in the oceans — tiny pieces of plastic which can harm marine animals and damage ecosystems. But it’s hard to say how widespread the issue is, as it’s difficult to track all of the plastic in the ocean. Now,...
EducationNational Science Foundation (press release)

Growing Convergence Research Lecture - June 29

June 29, 2021 - 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET) Join a panel of Center Directors, who have led large research centers, as they discuss convergence at a variety of scales. To sign up for announcements about future lectures and the Growing Convergence Research program, please sign-up for the GCR mailing list. Video of past lectures can be viewed here.
ScienceFuturity

Bird songs and human speech use similar patterns

The song phrases of many songbird species follow patterns that are similar to those used in human speech, researchers have found. At least in some respects. If you listen to songbirds, you will recognize repeated melodies or phrases. Each phrase is made up of distinct sounds, strung together. The songbirds...
Engineeringtecheblog.com

MIT Researchers Develop Insect-Like Robots That Could Eventually Be Used as Drones

Researchers, led by MIT Assistant Professor Kevin Yufeng Chen, have developed insect-like robots that could eventually be used as drones. Unlike previous robots, this one utilizes a new class of soft actuator that enables them to withstand the physical travails of real-world flight. Whether it be for pollinating crop, performing machinery inspections in cramped spaces, or even military surveillance missions, this robot is up for the task. Read more for a video and additional information.
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

GB Sciences Using AI Technology in Plant-Based Drug Discovery Research

Biotech innovator GB Sciences has launched a drug discovery platform using AI technology that can identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) is leading the way in cutting-edge biopharmaceutical research with...
SciencePosted by
TheConversationAU

Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia

In the foothills of the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia lies Denisova Cave. It is the only site in the world known to have been inhabited by the eponymous Denisovans and their close relatives the Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) — which overlapped at times — as well as by some of the earliest modern humans (Homo sapiens) to have dispersed into northern Asia.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Study explores lectins from plants, fungi, algae and cyanobacteria as pan-coronavirus inhibitors

In a recently published article in the journal Cells, scientists have provided a detailed description of the utility of mannose-specific lectins in preventing coronavirus infections. They have specifically explained how mannose-specific lectins derived from plants, algae, fungi, and bacteria selectively bind N-glycans present on the surface of viral spike protein and how such interactions can be medically utilized to control coronavirus transmission.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Researchers evaluate tools for identification of microRNAs in plants

Almost twenty years ago, the process of RNA silencing was discovered in plants, whereby small fragments of RNA inactivate a portion of a gene during protein synthesis. These fragments--called microRNAs (abbreviated as miRNAs)--have since been shown to be essential at nearly every stage of growth and development in plants, from the production of flowers, stems, and roots to the ways plants interact with their environment and ward off infection.