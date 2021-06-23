Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

N.J.’s Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. But then the games were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.

whyy.org
Community Policy
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Tierna Davidson
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Adrianna Franch
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Christen Press
Person
Alyssa Naeher
Person
Kelley O'hara
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Abby Dahlkemper
Person
Julie Ertz
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer#Summer Olympics#Americans#Orlando Pride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Related
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Allyson Felix makes her 5th Olympic team

American sprinter Allyson Felix made her fifth Olympic team on Sunday after placing second in an exciting 400m race at the U.S. Olympic trials. Now 35, Felix went to her first Games in 2004, and since then she has won nine Olympic medals, including six golds. This result was hard-fought...
Delran, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Delran NJ Native Carli Lloyd Going for More Soccer Gold at 2021 Summer Olympics

South Jersey's own Carli Lloyd has been selected to join the U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team, ready to make her state and country proud (again!) by bringing home more gold. I cannot wait to watch Carli compete in Tokyo in a few weeks. The fact that the Delran native was selected for to join the team coming off knee surgery (and at 38-years-old; she'll turn 39 just before the Olympic games get underway) makes it even more exciting.
FIFAHollywood Life

Carli Lloyd Is ‘In The Best Shape Of Her Life’ & ‘Reunited With Family’ After ‘Pause Of 2020’ Ahead of 2021 Olympics

Before the U.S. women’s national team Olympic roster is released, soccer star Carli Lloyd spoke to HL about how the last year allowed her to change ahead of the Games. When the Olympics were postponed from Summer 2020 to Summer 2021, many athletes were required to re-evaluate their training and, for the older Olympians, decide if they could wait another year to compete. For three-time Olympian Carli Lloyd, the COVID-19 pandemic gave her a brief moment to breathe for one of the first times in her 17-year soccer career. In the last year, she went through some major life events, which, she said, better prepared her to compete in 2021. “I think 2020 gave me more opportunities. I had changes that happened in 2020,” Carli said on the HollywoodLife Podcast, while discussing her partnership with Secret Deodorant. “I cut ties with my longtime trainer of 17 years, which is a big deal. And that came after my knee surgery — my first ever surgery in my career. And then, I reunited with my family, which happened so quickly.”
SportsNBC Sports

Who makes the U.S. Olympic men’s gymnastics team for Tokyo?

The U.S. Olympic Trials for men’s gymnastics, which begin Thursday, mark the end of one generation and, perhaps, the beginning of another. Sam Mikulak, a record six-time U.S. all-around champion, competes at his final Olympic Trials and likely the last domestic meet of his career. Mikulak, who plans to retire later this year, is the only man in the field with Olympic experience.
SoccerWashington Times

Spirit’s O’Hara, Sonnett named to U.S. Olympic soccer team

Washington Spirit defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett were named Wednesday to the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team, coach Vlatko Andonovski announced. O’Hara, who played every minute for the U.S. in the 2012 Olympics in London, was on the squad in 2016 as well. Her lone goal in international play came in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.
Soccerrock947.com

Olympics-U.S. soccer player Morgan confused about Games policy on children

(Reuters) – U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan leaves for the Tokyo Olympics in a week’s time but says she is still unsure whether eased restrictions for nursing mothers will allow her to bring her 1-year-old daughter with her. Some athletes have complained that they were being forced to choose between...