Euro 2020: Belgium win Group B while Denmark win hearts

After succumbing to defeats against Belgium and Finland, Denmark finally secured their first win of the Euro 2020 tournament and it couldn't have come at a better time. Denmark played host to Russia in their third and final Euro 2020 group game, knowing full well that despite having suffered two defeats thus far, a win by two or more goals against Stanislav Cherchesov's men would help them secure qualification into the round of 16, with the condition that Belgium snags a win against Finland.