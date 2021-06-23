Cancel
Allentown, PA

Firecracker Swim Meet at Mack Pool

Allentown, Pennsylvania
Allentown, Pennsylvania
The City of Allentown’s Mack Pool will be the site of the 6th Annual PAAC Firecracker Swim Meet Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27.

The meet is co-hosted by the Allentown Department of Parks & Recreation and Parkland Aquatic Club and brings together more than 750 athletes and spectators from all over the tri-state area.

PAAC is a non-profit organization that operates year-round competitive swimming opportunities in the Allentown area. As a 2021 Level 3 Bronze Medal USA Swimming Club directed by parent volunteer and certified coaches, PAAC’s mission is “empowering young people to be champions in life through excellence in swimming and diving.”

Mack Pool will close to the public on Friday June 25 at 3 p.m. to conduct the competition and reopen on Monday, June 28 at 12 p.m.

During the closure, Cedar Beach, will be open to the public along with spray parks at Old Fairgrounds Playground and Bucky Boyle Park.

For more information, contact the City of Allentown Parks & Recreation Department at 610-437-7757 or visit www.allentownpa.gov/parks. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @allentownparksandrec.

--30--

Allentown (Pennsylvania German: Allenschteddel, Allenschtadt, or Ellsdaun) is a city in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. It is Pennsylvania's third-most-populous city and the 233rd-largest city in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 118,032. As of 2019, it is the fastest growing major city in Pennsylvania with an estimated 121,442 residents.

