New Jersey Devils: Looking At P.K. Subban Deal Based Not On Expectations, But On Value

The New Jersey Devils thought they might have a contender on their hands last season. Almost all of the hype had to do with the goalie tandem. Mackenzie Blackwood was coming off the best season of his young career, and he looked like a legitimate top goalie in this league. If only his defense could come for him when he needs them. Cory Schneider could never find his form again, and the Devils felt the only route forward was to buy out his contract. So, the Devils had to get themselves a veteran goalie.