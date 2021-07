AnyList is a unique blend of a to-do list app and a recipe organizer. You can use both for maximum effect when meal planning. Basically, you add in all of your recipes to the app and then use the app to generate a grocery list. From there, you use the to-do part to plan your meals and then use the app to recall the recipes. Some other features include the ability to create per-store grocery lists, share lists with others, and you can save recipes directly from websites. The yearly price is surprisingly reasonable as well. The only issue is that it does take a bit to set up all of your stuff and you build it over time on your own. Those who don’t mind the manual part of it should definitely try it.